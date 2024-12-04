IDF fears that soldiers who fought in Gaza face arrest abroad

The Israeli military is concerned that soldiers may be detained or face prosecution in foreign countries.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli army is concerned that IDF soldiers who recently fought in Gaza may be arrested while traveling abroad, and is taking steps to prevent soldiers from visiting countries where they could potentially be detained.

Following the ICC arrest warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza, numerous anti-Israel organizations have stepped up their campaign against Israeli soldiers.

The pro-Hamas Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) regularly stalks Israeli soldiers online, revealing their full names and posting their photos to its X account when they travel outside of Israel. The HRF then encourages the governments of the countries where IDF soldiers are visiting to arrest them, citing their supposed complicity in alleged human rights violations.

Recently, the HRF claimed that it “filed a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC)” against an Israeli soldier who was traveling in another country, including the man’s full name and photograph was included in the post. The HRF then demanded that the government of the country where the soldier was traveling arrest him, due to his alleged involvement in “genocide” and “crimes against humanity.”

While some may dismiss the posts as unsophisticated public shaming, the Israeli army takes the matter seriously, and is concerned that soldiers may be detained or face prosecution in foreign countries.

According to a report from Hebrew language outlet Ynet, recent weeks have seen a number of incidents in which IDF soldiers traveling outside of the country were doxxed (had their personal details exposed) by anti-Israel groups.

Ynet reported that the military was so concerned over potential legal ramifications that it provided special assistance to the soldiers, ensuring they could leave the countries and return to Israel s quickly as possible.

Although IDF soldiers are not officially banned from leaving Israel, they are required to inform the military of their destination country prior to traveling abroad.

The army then performs a risk assessment, taking into consideration anti-Israel laws in said countries, before approving or denying the travel.