IDF soldiers doxxed, threatened with arrest in the Netherlands

By World Israel News Staff

A pro-Hamas organization revealed the full names and photographs of three IDF soldiers who recently traveled to the Netherlands, demanding that the Dutch government arrest them due to their purported complicity in alleged “war crimes” in the Gaza Strip.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which is based in Belgium, is dedicated to stalking Israeli soldiers on social media, then revealing their full names and locations when they travel outside of Israel. The organization regularly posts the soldiers’ personal details on its X account, which is followed by 15,000 users.

Notably, the HRF’s founders have referred to Hamas as a “liberation” force and demanded that the group be removed from the EU’s list of terror organizations.

Last week, the HRF posted the names and photographs of three Nahal Brigade soldiers who were present in the Netherlands on its X account.

Because the soldiers had allegedly been involved in an operation which damaged the Rafah Crossing, they are complicit in “weaponized famine,” the group said.

In November, the HRF doxxed (publicly revealed personally details about) an IDF soldier visiting Cyprus. He was rushed out of the country in coordination with Israel’s Foreign Ministry due to concerns that the post could lead to him being targeted by terror organizations.

The HRF argues that IDF soldiers’ mere presence in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war is sufficient grounds for their arrests, pointing to the recent ICC warrants issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The organization is particularly focused on Israeli soldiers who hold additional citizenships, particularly those with European nationalities.

“Anti-Israel NGOs have pushed universal jurisdiction cases against Israeli military and government officials for years as a complement to their lobbying for ICC proceedings,” Anne Herzberg, a legal adviser to pro-Israel advocacy group NGO Monitor, told the Jerusalem Post.

“The shift by these groups to the targeting of thousands of lower-ranking dual-national Israelis has two purposes. First, these cases are about generating negative PR – to internationally tarnish the IDF by delegitimizing and criminalizing IDF service,” she added.

“The second purpose is to deter dual nationals from serving in the IDF for fear they might be subject to criminal proceedings if they return to their countries of origin.”

South Africa recently pledged to prosecute any of its nationals who had fought in the Gaza Strip.