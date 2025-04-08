ADL issues revised ‘campus antisemitism report card’ grades

Anti-war activists protest outside the White House during a pro-Palestinian demonstration for a ceasefire in Gaza, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has issued revised grades for over a dozen US colleges and universities that received low marks in the organization’s recent 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card, which was released last month.

The “report card” listed grades based on two criteria — “what’s happening on campus” and “university policies and responsive action.”

In total, the ADL assessed 135 colleges and universities across the US, only eight of which — Elon University, Vanderbilt University, University of Alabama, Florida International University, University of Miami, City University of New York’s (CUNY) Brooklyn College, CUNY Queens College and Brandeis University — merited an “A” grade.

On Friday, the ADL announced that more “A” grades are warranted due to several universities — Arizona State University, Purdue University and the University of Georgia — enacting fresh policies for addressing antisemitism after learning they had not been judged as positively as they had hoped.

Purdue University, the ADL noted, was upgraded from a “B” to an “A” after creating a “standing committee” on Jewish life and offering “expanded” educational programming on antisemitism. It also “re-affirmed” its low opinion of the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, vowing never to adopt it.

The University of Georgia was equally responsive following the report’s release, forming an “advisory council on antisemitism” and sharing with the ADL previously unknown information about efforts to combat and raise awareness of anti-Jewish discrimination.

Arizona State University also earned its revised grade by alerting the ADL of programming it holds to foster civil discourse and a balanced understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The consultations ADL has engaged in with universities and colleges are part of our commitment to fostering safer and more inclusive environments for Jewish students and all members of the campus community,” ADL vice president of advocacy Shira Goodman, who also leads the Ronald Birnbaum Center to Combat Antisemitism in Education (CCAE), said in a press release.

“Addressing antisemitism on campuses across the United States is one of our top priorities, and the willingness of many schools to engage with us after the release of our report card shows this is a priority for them as well. We hope this continues and that more schools will continue to engage, take action, and see their climate improve.”

Other schools saw their grades lifted from barely passing to average, with the University of Houston, University of Boston and Stanford University going from a “D” to a “C.” The University of Minnesota, which had been given an “F,” now holds a “D.”

“It is encouraging to see that a significant number of schools have decided to take action right after we released the 2025 Report Card a few weeks ago to improve the campus experience for Jewish students,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“These important steps and policies send a clear message that antisemitism will not be tolerated on campus. We now urge consistent enforcement of the new polices and recommendations to ensure meaningful impact.”

As previously reported by The Algemeiner, the Ivy League received the poorest marks in the 2025 Campus Antisemitism Report Card.

No Ivy League institution — save Dartmouth College, which notched a “B” grade — earned better than a “C,” a mark given to Brown University, Cornell University, Harvard University, and the University of Pennsylvania. Princeton University, Yale University, and Columbia University were rated lowest, scoring “D” grades.

Harvard’s receiving a “C” came amid a period described by observers as a low point in its history. The institution, America’s oldest and arguably most prestigious, had recently settled a merged lawsuit in which two groups accused it of refusing to discipline an allegedly antisemitic professor and other perpetrators of anti-Jewish discrimination, hate speech, and harassment.

For months, the university’s legal counsel strove to dismiss the complainant’s charges, arguing that they lacked legal standing.

Meanwhile, its highly reputed Law School saw its student government issue a defamatory resolution which accused Israel of genocide; its students quoted terrorists during an “Apartheid Week” event held in April; and dozens of its students and faculty participated in an illegal pro-Hamas encampment attended by members of a group that had shared an antisemitic cartoon.

Now, the Trump administration is reviewing $9 billion worth of federal grants and contracts awarded to Harvard University, jeopardizing a substantial source of the school’s income over its alleged failure to quell antisemitic and pro-Hamas activity on campus.

Princeton University’s partnerships with the federal government have been suspended as well, and $400 million of taxpayer funds due to be paid out to Columbia University were nixed as, the federal government said, “a response to their continued failure to end the persistent harassment of Jewish students.”

Brown University’s federal funding may soon be canceled soon, according to a report which said that its alleged failure to mount a satisfactory response to the campus antisemitism crisis, as well as its embrace of the diversity, equity, and, inclusion (DEI) movement — perceived by many across the political spectrum as an assault on merit-based upward mobility and causing incidents of anti-White and anti-Asian discrimination — prompted the pending action.

“US colleges and universities benefit from enormous public investments funded by US taxpayers,” Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said in March. “That support is a privilege, and it is contingent on scrupulous adherence to federal antidiscrimination laws.”