Iran, China, Russia to hold expert-level consultations on Tehran’s nuclear program

Chinese Foreign Minister Wag Yi, stands with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, left, and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazeem Gharibabadi, right, before a meeting regarding the Iranian nuclear issue at Diaoyutai State Guest House on March 14, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Pool Photo via AP)

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

Iran, China, and Russia will hold expert-level consultations on the Iranian nuclear program in Moscow this week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, amid growing regional tensions in the Middle East and continued US pressure on Tehran to reach a nuclear deal.

The announcement follows US President Donald Trump’s recent threat to bomb Iran and impose secondary tariffs if Tehran does not reach an agreement to curb its nuclear program with Washington.

Last week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that Moscow remains committed to finding solutions to Iran’s nuclear program that respect Tehran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy.

“The use of military force by Iran’s opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable,” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the ministry, told reporters. “Threats from outside to bomb Iran’s nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe. These threats are simply unacceptable.”

While Iran has continuously rejected direct talks with Washington, it has said it will consider indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for communication between the two adversaries. Tehran has also stated that the country’s missile program would be off limits in any such nuclear discussions.

During his first term, Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and several world powers, which had imposed temporary limits on Tehran’s nuclear activites in exchange for sanctions relief.

In response to the White House’s recent military threats, Iran has issued notices to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain, warning that any support for a US attack on Iran — including the use of their airspace or territory by American forces — would be considered an act of hostility.

Last month, China and Russia called for an end to the “unlawful sanctions” imposed on Iran and urged all “relevant parties to refrain from taking any action that would escalate the situation” or undermine diplomatic efforts.

The countries also “emphasized that the relevant parties should be committed to addressing the root causes of the current situation and abandoning sanction, pressure, or threat of force,” calling such actions “unacceptable” and highlighting the risks of regional escalation.

Both Beijing and Moscow have defended Tehran’s nuclear program, emphasizing that the country’s right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy should be “fully” respected.

“We believe that our Iranian friends have the right to develop a peaceful nuclear energy industry in their country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a statement. “Russia is actively involved in this and is assisting our Iranian friends in this regard.”

Iran’s growing ties with China and Russia come at a time when Tehran is facing increasing sanctions by Washington, particularly on its oil industry, as part of the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at cutting the country’s crude exports to zero and preventing it from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Iran and Russia, which recently signed a pact to deepen their defense ties, have also been working on an initiative to form an international alliance against US sanctions.

Even though Tehran has denied wanting to develop a nuclear weapon, the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has warned that Iran is “dramatically” accelerating uranium enrichment to up to 60 percent purity, close to the roughly 90 percent weapons-grade level.

Tehran has repeatedly claimed that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes rather than weapon development.

However, Western states have said there is no “credible civilian justification” for the country’s recent nuclear activity, arguing it “gives Iran the capability to rapidly produce sufficient fissile material for multiple nuclear weapons.”