US may allow Iran to retain its civilian nuclear program – report

Thousands rally in New York City against appeasing Iran at the time of the first nuclear deal signed in 2015. (A Katz/Shutterstock)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a deal that would allow Iran to maintain its civilian nuclear program, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

“Iran will be able to maintain a civilian nuclear program for electricity production, such as the reactor in Bushehr, even if it has to completely dismantle its nuclear [weapons] program,” the source said.

In addition,”Trump said that Iran will not have nuclear weapons; military nuclear facilities, no, but civilian nuclear, yes. Therefore, even if the facilities that contain the centrifuges and enable uranium enrichment have to be destroyed, Iran will be able to retain a civilian nuclear program.”

Israeli officials said there is a low probability that Iran would agree to a plan similar to the nuclear disarmament proposal signed by Libya in 2017.

US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program will begin on Saturday, the day before Passover.

“We’re having direct talks with Iran, and they’ve started. It’ll go on Saturday. We have a very big meeting, and we’ll see what can happen. And I think everybody agrees that doing a deal would be preferable,” Trump told Netanyahu at a press conference on Monday evening.

Trump previously demanded that Iran engage in direct nuclear talks or risk being bombed. Iran responded with harsh words for the US but added that the Islamic Republic would be willing to consider indirect talks with the US.

Following Trump’s announcement on Monday, Iranian officials doubled down on its denial that it would engage in direct talks with the US.

The talks will be led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and White House special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who was involved in hostage deal talks between Israel and Hamas.

Araghchi emphasized in a tweet early Tuesday morning that while the negotiations would be “high-level,” they would also be indirect.

“Iran and the United States will meet in Oman on Saturday for indirect high-level talks,” the Iranian foreign minister wrote. “It is as much an opportunity as it is a test. The ball is in America’s court.”