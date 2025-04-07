IDF eliminates Hamas terrorist who posed as a journalist on Oct 7th

An Iranian news agency called Eslaih “Israel’s nightmare” for “tirelessly covering the events of Gaza and reflecting them on social media platforms.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF has eliminated Hassan Abdel Fattah Mohammed Eslaih, a member of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade who posed as a journalist and recorded footage of atrocities on October 7th, which he posted on social media.

Eslaih, who worked for both CNN and the Associated Press, owned a media company and was referred to by Iran’s Mehr news agency as “Israel’s nightmare” for “tirelessly covering the events of Gaza and reflecting them on social media platforms.”

Eslaih was featured in an infamous photograph being kissed by now-deceased Hamas leader and October 7th mastermind Yahya Sinwar.

Parents of five Nova festival victims sued the AP for employing journalists, including Eslaih, who participated in the October 7th massacre.

The parents of May Naim, Lotan Abir, Guy Gabriel, Shalev Madmoni, and Shani Louk have filed a lawsuit in the Jerusalem District Court, demanding approximately NIS 25 million ($6.5 million) in damages.

The suit alleged that those who posted photos of the atrocities in real-time were participants in the massacre and should not have been hired as journalists.

Although Reuters and AP did not comment on the lawsuit, Reuters claimed that they removed all photographs taken by journalists such as Eslaih with ties to terror organizations.

Ashraf Amra, who had been working for Reuters and AP, was shown in a video viewing and enjoying another photojournalist’s footage of an IDF soldier being lynched.

The two journalists were recalling how they infiltrated Israel’s border and were laughing as they described how the soldier’s body was mutilated and brutalized even after he was dead.

Hamas terror leader Ismail Haniyeh greeted and kissed Ashraf Amra twice. In addition to working for Reuters and AP, he is a journalist for APA Images and the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Abu Mostafa, who also works for Reuters, discussed with relish witnessing atrocities and kidnappings in Sderot and other places.

Mostafa said he had been there since the beginning of the massacre and, from a safe room, watched Hamas terrorists taking away Israelis who were hiding.

One photojournalist had a message for others, “Advice, whoever can go – go. It is a one-time event that will not happen again.”

Another agreed, “Really, it will not repeat itself.”

The first journalist bragged about watching 50 women being taken captive.

In the video, he continued encouraging Gazans to take part and said they could go 10 kilometers or more into Israel.