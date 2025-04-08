Knife-wielding terrorist killed during Samaria stabbing attack

Aftermath of failed terrorist stabbing attack near the Giti Avisar Junction west of Ariel, April 8, 2025. (X)

A female Palestinian terrorist who hurled stones at soldiers, then attempted to stab them when they tried to arrest her, was shot and killed during Samaria attack.

By World Israel News Staff

A female Palestinian terrorist was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, during an attack on Israeli soldiers in central Samaria.

The incident occurred at the Gitai Avisar Junction, west of Ariel, when the terrorist began hurling stones at passing Israeli cars.

When soldiers from the IDF’s Efraim Brigade approached her to place her under arrest, the terrorist drew a knife and charged the soldiers in an attempt to stab them.

The soldiers responded by opening fire on the terrorist, fatally wounding her.

No Israeli civilians or security personnel were wounded in the attack, and IDF spokesperson said.

“IDF forces neutralized a terrorist who threw stones and attempted to stab IDF soldiers near the Gitai Avisar Junction. No casualties.”

Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan blamed the attack on anti-Israeli incitement by the Palestinian Authority.

“The attack that was prevented this morning is a direct result of the ongoing murderous incitement by the Palestinian Authority, which continues without interruption in schools, mosques, and on social media,” said Dagan.

“It is not enough to respond operationally – we must return to real deterrence.”

“I call on the Minister of Defense and the Prime Minister to order the demolition of the terrorist’s house tonight – this is the only language terrorism understands.”

“The government must stop the foreign funding that encourages incitement and act to completely dismantle the incitement and educational infrastructure in the Palestinian Authority. The people of Israel are stronger than terrorism, and the correct response is construction, settlement, and the restoration of sovereignty in all parts of Judea and Samaria,” Dagan.