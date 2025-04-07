16 flights to relocate Gazans have already departed, Israeli minister announces

Israel’s Defense Ministry has been working closely with Gazan civilians to coordinate their relocation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Interior Minister Moshel Arbel of the Shas Party announced that 16 flights to relocate Gazan civilians have already departed from Ramon Airport, and many more are expected to follow.

“More than 16 flights have already departed from Ramon Airport. This will increase in the near future,” Arbel said at a Yedioth Aharonoth conference on Monday.

Since US President Donald Trump put forward a proposal to relocate Palestinian civilians during the reconstruction of Gaza, the Israeli government has explored several avenues of implementing the plan.

In recent weeks, Israel’s Defense Ministry has been working closely with Gazan civilians to coordinate their relocation, offering transportation to Ramon Airport or the Allenby Crossing at the Israel-Jordan border. This followed unsuccessful attempts by US President Trump to persuade the leaders of Egypt and Jordan to take in large numbers of Gazans.

A few hundred Gazans departed to the UAE for medical treatment, and more are expected to make the trip.

A report earlier this week suggested that around 1,000 Gazans had left the Strip in the first three weeks of March, with an additional 600 expected by month’s end. However, Wednesday’s update revealed that 2,000 individuals have already crossed through the Kerem Shalom crossing in recent weeks, heading to the Allenby Crossing or Ramon Airport, with more departing Gaza via the Rafah Crossing.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 35,000 Gazans have permanently relocated abroad, with most having left within the first month and a half of the current war.

In late March, Netanyahu asked the Mossad to identify countries as possible destinations for Gaza civilians. Countries that have reportedly been approached with the request include Somalia, South Sudan and Indonesia.

A survey published in the British Telegraph in late March showed that 52% of Gaza residents would leave the Strip, either temporarily or permanently, if given the chance. The Gallup survey, which polled 532 Gaza residents aged 18 and older between March 2 and 13, revealed a divided outlook on their future in Gaza. While 39% expressed a desire to stay in Gaza without plans to leave, 38% said they would consider temporarily relocating with the intention of returning, and 14% indicated they would permanently leave if possible.