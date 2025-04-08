IDF nabs three stone-throwing terrorists in central Samaria

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) on Feb. 17.

By Akiva Van Koningsveld, JNS

Israel Defense Forces soldiers arrested three Palestinian rock-throwers on Monday amid an uptick in attacks throughout Judea and Samaria.

“Earlier today, several terrorists threw stones at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara in the Samaria Brigade,” the military stated. “As a result of the stone-throwing, damage was caused to the car; there were no injuries.”

The IDF added in the statement issued on Monday evening: “After receiving the report, security forces rushed to the scene, searched for the terrorists and arrested three suspects involved in the stone-throwing.”

Four Israelis were murdered in Huwara—south of Nablus (Shechem) in central Samaria—in 2023: brothers Hallel and Yagel Yaniv in February and father and son Shay Silas and Aviad Nir Nigrekar in August.

Dual Israeli-U.S. citizen David Stern, 41, narrowly survived a shooting on March 19, 2023, while he was driving through Huwara with his wife. Six days later, two IDF soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) on Feb. 17.

The figures, which were cross-checked against official data from Israel’s security services, included 3,668 instances of stone-throwing. Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, the group said in its annual report.

On Sunday, IDF troops killed one rock-thrower and wounded two others during a raid near Turmus Ayya in southern Samaria. The eliminated terrorist was identified as Omar Mohammad Rabea, a U.S. citizen.

Late last month, the IDF arrested a terrorist cell behind regular stone-throwing attacks targeting Jewish drivers on the Route 60 highway in the area of Silwad, near Ramallah in southern Samaria.