Israel preparing for massive Iranian attack in near future – Report

Israeli security forces at the scene where a missile fired from Iran hit a school in the town of Gedera, October 1, 2024. (Flash90/Liron Moldovan)

Israel is preparing for a potential large-scale missile attack from Iran, as security coordination with the U.S. continues to grow, says Israeli official.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel is gearing up for the possibility of a massive Iranian ballistic missile attack targeting the Jewish State, a senior Israeli official told Channel 14 on Sunday evening.

“We are preparing for the option that Iran will make a mistake and attack us with hundreds of missiles,” the official told the outlet, stressing that Jerusalem and Washington are partnering to mitigate the threat to Israeli civilians.

“The security cooperation between Israel and the U.S. has been stepped up, and it’s the best it’s ever been,” the official continued.

“The additional [THAAD ballistic missile air defense] battery that was received yesterday is part of that effort.”

Referencing President Donald Trump’s repeated attempts to engage in direct talks with Iran regarding its nuclear program – overtures which have been repeatedly shot down by Tehran – the official said that Washington’s patience is running out.

“Trump’s deadline for the Iranians is coming up in about a month. All options are on the table,” the official added.

Iran’s Supreme Leader recently placed the country’s security forces on their highest level of alert, suggesting that Tehran believes an attack on its nuclear facilities is imminent.

In April 2024, Iran launched hundreds of explosive drones and missiles at the Jewish State.

The attack resulted in minor damage to the Nevatim Air Force base in the southern Negev Desert.

A seven-year-old Bedouin girl was injured by shrapnel during the attack, suffering a serious head wound and requiring hospitalization for an extended period of time.

Six months later, in October 2024, Iran once again attacked Israel with hundreds of ballistic missiles.

The attack is believed to be the largest ballistic missile barrage in military history.

The bombing sent virtually all residents of Israel into bomb shelters.

That attack resulted in the death of one person – a Gazan man who was living in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Jericho.

A large piece of falling shrapnel killed the man as he walked down the street.