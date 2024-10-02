Only fatality from mass Iranian missile attack is Palestinian man from Gaza

Palestinians standing near the remains of a missile fired from Iran near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 1, 2024. (Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

In April, during Iran’s first direct missile attack on the Jewish state, Amina Alhasoni, a seven-year-old girl from a Bedouin village in the Negev, was the one wounded by an Iranian missile.

By The Algemeiner

A Palestinian man in the West Bank village of Nu’eima, near Jericho was killed by falling fuselage from an intercepted missile during a massive Iranian missile attack against Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The man, Sameh Asli, 37, a Palestinian from Jabalia in Gaza, is currently the only reported death from the Iranian attack against Israel.

Israeli rescue services said that only two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel in Tel Aviv amid the Iranian missile attack, while several others were treated for minor injuries after falling over while running or for acute anxiety.

In April, during Iran’s first direct missile attack on the Jewish state, Amina Alhasoni, a seven-year-old girl from a Bedouin village in the Negev, was critically wounded by an Iranian missile. In July, she was released from Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva.

Alhasoni was the only severely injured Israeli in the April barrage.

Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday, forcing the Jewish state’s entire civilian population to take cover in bomb shelters.

“A short time ago missiles were launched from Iran into the territory of the State of Israel,” a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. “You are asked to be vigilant and act exactly according to the instructions of the Home Front Command. The IDF is doing and will do everything necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

The IDF posted on X/Twitter that “all Israeli civilians” were sheltering from the Iranian attack.

Alarms sounded across Israel and explosions could be heard in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley. Reuters journalists reported seeing missiles being intercepted in the airspace of neighboring Jordan.

According to Israeli authorities, more than 180 missiles had been launched into Israel from Iran.

“The air-defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment,” said Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman. “However, the defense is not hermetic.”

Israel’s military later said Israelis were free to leave their shelters.

“Following the situational assessment, it was decided that it is now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country,” the military said.

Iran had initially vowed to retaliate for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in late July. The Israeli government has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the assassination, although the Iranian regime blamed Jerusalem.

It was widely expected that Iran would launch a direct attack on Israel; however, no such attack ever came.

Then Iran said it would retaliate following Israeli airstrikes over the last two weeks that killed the top leaders of its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon, including longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Iranian commander Abbas Nilforoushan was also killed in the same strike as Nasrallah.