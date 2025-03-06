Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters storm and occupy Barnard College library; several arrested

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-storm-and-occupy-barnard-college-library-several-arrested/
Email Print

NYPD arrested several terror supporters who overran Barnard College’s Milstein Library, chanting ‘Globalize the Intifada,’ distributing terrorist propaganda, and hanging an effigy of University President Rosenbury.

Read  ‘Shoot Jews or hand them over to Hamas!’: Antisemitic demonstration, police inaction in Berlin spark outrage

>