WATCH: Hamas supporters storm and occupy Barnard College library; several arrested

NYPD arrested several terror supporters who overran Barnard College’s Milstein Library, chanting ‘Globalize the Intifada,’ distributing terrorist propaganda, and hanging an effigy of University President Rosenbury.

Violent Jihadists were arrested by the NYPD at Bernard University after storming the building and refusing to leave. Didn't President Trump say yesterday that these terrorists would be imprisoned or deported? Let's see some real action!pic.twitter.com/Uf8reYkDoG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2025

The pro-Hamas agitators, who were proudly distributing pro-Hamas propaganda in defense of October 7th, not only orchestrated a hostile takeover of Barnard College but also subsequently kept the administrators from evacuating the building in the midst of a bomb threat. Barnard… pic.twitter.com/i0TmcQZSE7 — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) March 6, 2025

TODAY AT BARNARD THEY HANGED A UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT IN EFFIGY. Read that again. A mob of masked, terror-sympathizing lunatics at Barnard LITERALLY STAGED A LYNCHING of President Rosenbury. This is terrorism. This is a death threat in broad daylight, carried out on an American… pic.twitter.com/GWriyyCGGh — Jews Fight Back (@JewsFightBack) March 5, 2025

Breaking in New York: Pro Palestinian protesters are now proudly using force against NYPD officers at Barnard College. These retards are only getting more violent. Stay safe tonight New York, America is watching and praying!

pic.twitter.com/Yxslz79Oy4 — Tom Homan – Border Czar Commentary News (@TomHoman_) March 5, 2025