WATCH: Secretary of State Rubio – 'Trump has lost his patience' March 6, 2025 Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for President Trump's call for the immediate release of hostages in Gaza, vowing that the president would stand by his warning of 'hell breaking loose' if his demands are not met.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-06-at-14.56.56_285f0907.mp4