Smotrich, US Treasury secretary meet to bolster economic ties

The parties said they look forward to build deeper ties across economic, technological and financial policy areas to further reinforce bilateral economic relations.

By JNS

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Israel’s Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich held what was described as “a highly impactful meeting” on Wednesday to discuss the economic partnership between their two nations.

Bessent and Smotrich’s meeting “highlighted the importance of deepening economic cooperation, fostering innovation, and strengthening financial and trade ties,” according to a statement from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The sides agreed to enhance collaboration in key areas, including economic policy, technology, and financial regulation.

The meeting “marks a significant step in further strengthening U.S.-Israel economic ties,” the statement said.

“Now, more than ever, a coordinated and forward-looking approach is essential to ensure that this partnership remains a source of economic resilience, innovation and mutual benefit,” it continued.

הצהרה משותפת של מזכיר האוצר של ארה"ב ושר האוצר של מדינת ישראל: היום, יום רביעי, ה-5 במרץ2025 , מזכיר האוצר של ארצות הברית, סקוט בסנט, ושר האוצר של מדינת ישראל, בצלאל סמוטריץ', קיימו פגישה משמעותית במיוחד לדיון בשותפות הכלכלית המתמשכת בין המדינות. השרים חזרו והדגישו את המחויבות… pic.twitter.com/RMH2rRmtN2 — בצלאל סמוטריץ' (@bezalelsm) March 5, 2025

Smotrich departed for the U.S. on Monday night to meet with Bessent and other senior administration officials.

This marks the first in-person meeting between Smotrich and a senior official in the Trump administration.

The meeting was arranged following an invitation from Bessent during a call two weeks earlier. It marks a 180-degree shift from the previous administration, which shunned Smotrich and even considered sanctioning him for what it considered his far-right views.

Smotrich supports the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Before his meeting, Smotrich noted, “After four years during which, under the Biden administration, there was no ministerial-level meeting between the U.S. Treasury Department and the Israeli government, ​​we are now entering the Treasury Department.”