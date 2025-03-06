WATCH: Lebanese FM urges Hezbollah to disarm and implement UN resolution 1701 March 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-fm-urges-hezbollah-to-disarm-and-implement-un-resolution-1701/ Email Print Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji urged Lebanon to choose international support over military pressure to end Israeli occupation, calling for Hezbollah’s disarmament under UN Resolution 1701 and challenging the group to lay down arms for a year. Foreign MinisterHezbollahLebanon