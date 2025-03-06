Abbey Gate attack mastermind extradited to face American justice

This image from a video released by the Department of Defense shows U.S. Marines around the scene at Abbey Gate outside Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul Afghanistan, after a suicide bomber detonated an explosion. (Department of Defense via AP, File)

The attack was one of the deadliest days for American forces in Afghanistan in over a decade.

By Jewish Breaking News

Mohammad Sharifullah, the alleged ringleader in the deadly Abbey Gate bombing that killed 13 American service members in Afghanistan, has been apprehended and extradited to the U.S.

He arrived last night, where he will now face the consequences for his role in the attack.

During his address to Congress last night, President Donald Trump announced his apprehension and that he is “on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.”

The bombing at Abbey Gate occurred on August 26, 2021, at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, as U.S. forces were overseeing evacuations amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

A suicide bomber, affiliated with ISIS-K, detonated an explosive vest packed with ball bearings, killing 13 U.S. troops and at least 170 Afghan civilians.

The fallen 13 were:

• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31

• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25

• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23

• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22

• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23

• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22

• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20

• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20

• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20

• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20

• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20

• Navy Hospital Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22

• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23

Their heroism and sacrifice will never be forgotten. FBI Director Kash Patel mentioned on his social media:

“Special thanks to our dedicated agencies and partners, including @AGPamBondi, @JohnRatcliffe, @DNIGabbard, and the brave men and women in law enforcement who helped bring this suspect to justice. 3 and 1/2 years later, justice for our 13.”