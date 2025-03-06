Fake ad targeting Israeli company displayed in London metro

Anti-Israel activists leverage Tel Aviv-based company’s logo and branding to create fake advertisement, accusing Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

By World Israel News Staff

Unknown anti-Israel activists used the branding and imagery associated with a successful Israeli company to target the business in a fake advertisement, which was displayed in the London metro.

Monday.com, an organizational platform used by thousands of businesses, helps employees keep track of various tasks, including labeling them by priority.

Valued at $14 billion, Monday.com is a public company based in Tel Aviv with nearly 2,000 global employees.

The fact that Monday.com is an Israeli solution appeared to draw the ire of anti-Israel activists, who illegally repurposed the company’s distinctive interface to create a fake advertisement slamming the Jewish State.

The ads, which included Monday.com’s official logo and branding, read “Monday.com – for whatever you run, even an apartheid state.”

Under a list of projects to be completed, the text read: “Genocide, ethnic cleansing and cultural erasure,” along with pictures of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, and former National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a statement posted on social media, Monday.com confirmed that the ad constituted an authorized use of the brand’s intellectual property.

“It is important for us to clarify that what you saw is a distortion of our campaign and Monday is in no way connected to this act,” the company said.

“Monday in no way supports this message, and we are actively working with the vendors to remove the defaced signage.”

A Jewish mother who saw the ad on the Victoria train line reported it to local advocacy group UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI).

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the mother told UKFLI that seeing “hatred of Jews on a London train made me feel physically sick.”

Transport for London (TfL), the body responsible for advertisements on the metro, said in a media statement that the ads not been approved, and were likely placed there by vandals.

“This poster was not authorized by TfL or our advertising partners and we have instructed our teams and contractors to remove any that are found on our network,” a spokesperson said.