Iran establishes new terrorist organization in Syria: ‘The Islamic Resistance’

By Shachar Kleiman, JNS

Iran’s “Mehr” news agency announced on Wednesday morning the establishment of a new terrorist organization named “The Islamic Resistance in Syria.” The organization was founded “in light of the recent developments Syria has witnessed,” according to the report.

In a statement released by the group, it said, “This step is a natural and legitimate response to confront the attempts at division and displacement that the country has endured.”

The statement was accompanied by a logo resembling those of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah, featuring a raised hand holding a rifle.

The statement declared that the organization aims to represent all sects in Syria and focus on “defending security and territorial integrity.”

It further noted that the group was established due to “the absence of the political and social forces that previously managed Syria,” referencing the collapse of the Assad regime in December.

The organization emphasized that its goal is “to defend Syria from occupation and to unite and stand against falsehood.”

In early February, the Hezbollah-affiliated newspaper “Al-Akhbar” reported that a group calling itself “The Syrian Resistance” had announced its operations against Israel and Islamist government forces in Damascus.

The group referred to these forces as “the gangs of al-Jolani,” referencing the nickname of Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

The collapse of the Assad regime and the rise of the rebels have significantly undermined Iran’s regional axis. Shi’ite militias composed of Afghans and Pakistanis have fled to Iraq, and Hezbollah in Lebanon was forced to withdraw its forces and is now working to smuggle out its remaining weapons.

Nevertheless, cells affiliated with the former regime continue to engage in occasional exchanges of fire with the new government.

The new government in Damascus has, in recent months, called on Iran to refrain from meddling in its internal affairs. On Tuesday, al-Sharaa attended the Arab League summit in Cairo, declaring that Syria is opening a new chapter with Arab states.

At the same time, he complained that Israel is taking advantage of the previous regime’s collapse.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.