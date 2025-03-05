2nd Australian nurse arrested over death threats to Israelis

Australian nurses Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda speak to an Israeli about their violent antisemitism. (Max Veifer)

Ahmad Rashad Nadir, a 27-year-old nurse from Sydney, Australia, has been arrested after threatening to murder Israeli Jewish patients, and claiming he has murdered patients in the past.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Australian police arrested and indicted a second Sydney nurse this week in connection with a video chat in which the two healthcare providers threatened to kill Israeli patients.

On Tuesday, 27-year-old Ahmad Rashad Nadir was taken into custody and charged with using a telecommunications service to make threats, along with an unrelated drug possession charge, New South Wales police announced.

Nadir is set to appear before a judge on March 19th.

A second Sydney nurse arrested in connection with the threats, Sarah Abu Lebdeh, is also slated to make a court appearance on the 19th.

The arrests came in response to antisemitic threats the two made during an online video chat with an Israeli online influencer, Max Veifer.

In video footage of the chat, which went viral, Nadir and Lebdeh can be seen threatening Veifer.

“I’m so upset that you’re Israeli,” said Nadir, claiming to have murdered Israeli patients in the past. “Eventually you’re going to get killed and go to Jahannam [hell], God willing.”

“You have no idea how many [Israelis] came to this hospital, and I sent them to Jahannam [hell],” Nadir said while using the throat-cutting gesture. “I literally sent them to Jahannam.”

Abu Lebdeh linked the hostility towards Veifer and Israelis to the Israel-Arab conflict.

“It’s Palestine’s country, it’s not yours, you piece of sh**,” she said.“One day, your time will come, and you will die the most horrible death.”

Abu Lebdeh said that if she were presented with an Israeli patient, she would murder the patient rather than offer treatment.

“I won’t treat them; I’ll kill them.”

Police arrested Abu Lebdeh last month, but refrained from taking Nadir into custody, as he was hospitalized at Liverpool Hospital amid concerns to his welfare.

“There is a tremendous amount of dedication and hard work going into all these investigations,” said New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb on Wednesday.

“Detectives have overcome many challenges – including huge public expectation – to put these individuals before the court.”

The investigation was conducted in conjunction with Israeli authorities, as Australia police worked to build a case under which the two Australian nationals could be tried for making threats online to a foreign citizen not present in Australia.