Pro-Palestinian nurses brag about killing Israeli patients

Australian nurses speaking to an Israeli about their antisemitism (Max Veifer)

“At this time of unprecedented antisemitism in our country,” Health Minister Mark Butler said, “this is a particularly sickening video.”

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Two nurses in a Sydney hospital were suspended Tuesday after a video emerged showing them proudly saying they kill Israeli patients, with national and regional politicians strongly condemning their statements.

The clip was posted by an Israeli, Max Veifer, who regularly has video chats with random people to talk about his country.

After he identified himself as an Israeli to Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda, who were wearing scrubs with the New South Wales (NSW) Health logo, Nadir said, “I’m so upset that you’re Israeli … eventually you’re going to get killed and go to Jahannam [hell], God willing.”

When Veifer asked why he’d be killed, Abu Labda, who was wearing the traditional Muslim head covering, answered, “It’s Palestine’s country, it’s not yours, you piece of sh**.”

Veifer also asked what they would do if an Israeli would come to their hospital.

Abu Labda immediately answered, “I won’t treat them, I’ll kill them.”

When Veifer started responding, “So if an Israeli is in Australia and God forbid something happened to him and he comes to your hospital,” she interrupted to say, “Not God forbid, I would hope to God.”

“You have no idea how many [Israelis] came to this hospital, and I sent them to Jahannam,” Nadir said next, while using the cutting throat gesture. “I literally sent them to Jahannam.”

“Jahannam” means hell in Arabic, which is an admission of murder.

NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the pair, from Bankstown Hospital, were “stood down immediately” as an investigation by both the health authorities and police takes place, and that if their remarks are corroborated, they “will not ever be working for New South Wales again.”

He apologized to the Jewish community, saying he was “very sorry that you’re having to deal with this, this morning.”

Australian Health Minister Mark Butler said that that he was “utterly disgusted and appalled” at their statements, as their behavior clearly indicated that they did not subscribe to the health professional credo of treating everyone who needs care equally.

“At this time of unprecedented antisemitism in our country,” he added, “this is a particularly sickening video.”

NSW police said their antisemitism task force was reviewing CCTV footage from the hospital where the two seemingly made their hateful comments. Both nurses, they said, were “assisting the authorities” in the inquiries.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who called the video out in Parliament as an “antisemitic” one that was “sickening and … shameful,” said that the federal antisemitism task force the government recently established has offered any assistance necessary to the state forces.

Australian Jews have faced well over 2,000 antisemitic incidents since Hamas sparked war with Israel on October 7, 2023, when it led thousands of terrorists in massacring 1,200 people, and a tsunami of Jew hatred started spreading across the world the very next day.