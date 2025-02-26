Australian nurse arrest, indicted for threatening to murder Israelis

Australian nurses Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda speak to an Israeli about their violent antisemitism. (Max Veifer)

Sarah Abu Lebdeh released on bail after being arrested and charged with threatening violence, over her comments in a video chat in which she said she would never treat Israeli patients and would try to kill them.

By World Israel News Staff

A 26-year-old Australian nurse was arrested and indicted over antisemitic threats she made during an online video chat with an Israeli online influencer.

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, a resident of Sydney, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, after police launched a probe into comments made by Abu Lebdeh and a colleague, during an online chat with Israeli social media personality Max Veifer.

The investigation and subsequent arrest were carried out by the Australian Federal Police’s special antisemitism taskforce, formed last December under the name Special Operation Avalite.

In video footage of the online video chat, Abu Lebdeh and fellow nurse Ahmad Rashad Nadir expressed sadness when they learned Veifer is Israeli.

The two then proceeded to threaten him, while Nadir claimed to have murdered Israeli patients in the past.

“I’m so upset that you’re Israeli,” said Nadir. “Eventually you’re going to get killed and go to Jahannam [hell], God willing.”

“You have no idea how many [Israelis] came to this hospital, and I sent them to Jahannam [hell],” Nadir said while using the cutting-throat gesture. “I literally sent them to Jahannam.”

Abu Lebdeh linked the hostility towards Veifer and Israelis to the Israel-Arab conflict.

“It’s Palestine’s country, it’s not yours, you piece of sh**,” she said.“One day, your time will come, and you will die the most horrible death.”

Abu Lebdeh said that if she were presented with an Israeli patient, she would murder the patient rather than offer treatment.

“I won’t treat them; I’ll kill them.”

After footage of the chat went viral, both Nadir and Abu Lebdeh were suspended by their employer, New South Wales Health.

Authorities have charged Abu Lebdeh with threatening violence to a group, using a telecommunication service to threaten to kill, and using a telecommunication service to menace, harass and offend.

Police have yet to question Nadir, who remains hospitalized at Liverpool Hospital amid concerns to his welfare, New South Wales police said Tuesday.

Abu Lebdeh has been released on bail, but is barred from traveling abroad or from using social media. She is slated to appear in court on March 19th.

“She is on very, very strict bail conditions, namely prohibiting her from going to a point of departure from Australia, but more importantly, banned from using social media,” New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters.

Webb said there was no evidence that the two nurses ever actually harmed Israeli or Jewish patients in the past.