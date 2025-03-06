WATCH: Mosab Yousef explains why Arab countries refuse Palestinian refugees

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the ‘Son of Hamas,’ revealed that Arab states sustain the ‘Palestinian’ narrative as a tool to demonize Israel, insisting they have no real interest in saving lives.

Many of you have seen that fantastic video by Nick Freitas on why Arab states won’t take in Gazans. And many of you have seen many videos of the sensational and brilliant @MosabHasanYOSEF.

But I’ve found this one that I’ve never seen, and it is simply incredible. Mosab gives… pic.twitter.com/wE3YgDkhnS

— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) March 5, 2025