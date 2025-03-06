WATCH: Israeli police bust massive drug operation in northern Israel March 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-police-bust-massive-drug-operation-in-northern-israel/ Email Print Israeli police uncovered a luxury home in Migdal that had been converted into a massive drug greenhouse, seizing over 180 million shekels worth of product and arresting seven suspects.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-05-at-19.10.41_617d0e0d.mp4 DrugsIsrael PoliceMarijuana