Israel taking charge of all aid delivery to Gaza – report

The report comes as France, Germany and Great Britain accuse Israel of violating its international obligations by stopping the entry of all aid on Sunday.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Israel is going to take charge of all aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, The Washington Post reported Thursday, after days of the Jewish state coming under fire from Europe, the Arab world and the UN for “violating international law” by stopping the aid flow Sunday.

Only one entry point will be allowed, at the Kerem Shalom crossing into southern Gaza, the report said, citing “officials from five major aid organizations and the United Nations” who had been “informed of the plan by Israeli authorities.”

All goods will be checked first, and a tracking system will be established to ensure that the supplies reach their intended destinations, which will be logistical “hubs” that Israel will set up in the Strip.

Security and other personnel involved in the process would also be vetted by Israel, to prevent the infiltration of criminal elements or Hamas members who could divert the shipments, which has often been the case until now, according to the IDF.

Israel has been fiercely criticized for freezing the entry of aid since Phase 1 of the hostage deal ended Sunday and Hamas refused to accept the U.S. proposal in which the ceasefire would be extended through April 19, with half the hostages freed on the first day and the other half on the last day.

Many Arab states and the UN immediately condemned the stoppage, calling it a violation of international law, with the Saudi foreign ministry accusing Israel of using it “as a tool of blackmail and collective punishment.”

On Wednesday, France, Germany and Great Britain joined the chorus, saying in a joint statement, “We call on the government of Israel to abide by its international obligations to ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza.”

“Humanitarian aid should never be contingent on a ceasefire or used as a political tool,” the three countries’ foreign ministers said, describing the situation in the coastal enclave as “catastrophic.”

Somewhat softening the Arab and UN language, the statement added that halting flow of goods “would risk violating international humanitarian law.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry hit back on X Thursday, noting there is no issue of starvation in Gaza and that Hamas has used aid to rebuild.

“There is no shortage of essential products in the Strip whatsoever,” it posted. “The only humanitarian suffering in Gaza is that of the Israeli hostages, who are being chained, starved, and held in Hamas’ tunnels.”

Statistics kept by Jerusalem reveal that over the 42 days of the ceasefire, the Gazans have received 25,200 truckloads of food, water, medicine and medical equipment, and over half a million tents, while 2,100 fuel and gas tankers have entered the coastal enclave.

According to Israeli estimates, the terrorist organization thus has enough supplies for at least four months.

“Aid that goes to Hamas is not humanitarian,” the Foreign Ministry added. “Enabling the enemy to resupply itself so it can regroup and attack you again is not humanitarian – it is suicidal and will not be allowed.”

Israel said months ago that Hamas has also earned at least half a billion dollars from selling the humanitarian aid its men have stolen throughout the war, giving them the money to pay their members, recruit new fighters, and get weapons.