WATCH: Armed terrorists hijack humanitarian aid trucks July 22, 2024

As the IDF moves deeper into Gaza, Hamas is getting more desperate to keep the terror group alive as the IDF slowly squeezes its members out.

WATCH

The IDF has released footage showing armed terrorists in the Gaza Strip hijacking an aid truck intended for Palestinian civilians.

pic.twitter.com/pWf8q4oujt

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 22, 2024