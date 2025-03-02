Israel halts Gaza aid after ceasefire lapses

Trucks with humanitarian aid for Gaza seen in Zikim, southern Israel, on November 28, 2024. (Oren Cohen/Flash90)

IDF eliminates Gaza terrorist and freezes entry of aid into the Gaza Strip after ceasefire deal lapses with no progress towards new arrangement for freeing remaining hostages.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Israel froze the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip over the weekend, after the ceasefire deal with the Hamas terror organization lapsed with no replacement arrangement in place to continue the release of Israeli hostages.

Over the weekend, the six-week first phase of the January 19th ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas ended, marking the first Saturday since the deal was signed without the transfer of any hostages from Gaza to Israel.

Talks between Israel and Hamas remain deadlocked, after Israel agreed to accept an American proposal to extend the current ceasefire through April 19th, spanning the Ramadan and Passover holidays.

Under the American plan, Hamas would be required to free half of the remaining 63 hostages, both living and deceased, on day one of the extended ceasefire, with the remaining half to be freed at the end of the ceasefire.

Hamas, however, has thus far refused to accept the U.S. proposal, demanding instead that Israel conclude negotiations with the terror group for implementing the second phase of the January 19th ceasefire, as laid out by President Joe Biden in May 2024.

The proposed second phase would include a far more comprehensive agreement than either the expired first phase or the American proposal for an extension, and would include an end to the war and a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that given Hamas’ refusal to continue releasing Israeli hostages or to accept the U.S. proposal, Israel has halted the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip.

“With the conclusion of the first stage of the hostages deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the Witkoff framework for the continuation of the talks, to which Israel has agreed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, the entry of all goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will be halted,” the Prime Minister’s Office announced.

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without a release of our hostages. If Hamas persists in its refusal, there will be additional consequences.”

Hamas castigated the decision, calling it “cheap extortion” and “a war crime.”

Senior Israeli government officials, however, lauded the move.

“The Jews will have light and joy, and the Nazis will have the gates of hell open today,” Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud) wrote on X/Twitter.

“The decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid until the hostages are returned is important and correct,” tweeted Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud).

“Israel must continue to pressure Hamas with all the tools at its disposal, while cooperating with the American administration until the last of the hostages is returned.”

Following the lapse of the ceasefire Sunday morning, IDF forces conducted a drone strike in northern Gaza, killing a terrorist in Beit Hanoun.

Arabic media outlets reported one dead and several injured in the attack.