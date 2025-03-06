‘It is OVER for you’ —Trump issues dire threat to Hamas, Israel will ‘finish the job’

“I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job… not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say,” warned Trump.

By World Israel News staff

Former President Donald Trump delivered a strong warning to Hamas in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of all hostages.

Trump’s message followed a meeting with several former Hamas hostages who had traveled to Washington, D.C., to share their experiences.

Among those present were Eli Sharabi, Doron Steinbrecher, Keith Siegel, Aviva Siegel, Naama Levy, Omer Shem Tov, Iair Horn, and Noa Argamani, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

In his post, Trump began by addressing Hamas directly: “‘Shalom Hamas’ means Hello and Goodbye – You can choose.” He then issued a stark ultimatum: “Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you.”

The former president did not hold back, condemning the group’s actions. “Only sick and twisted people keep bodies, and you are sick and twisted!” He went on to pledge support for Israel, stating, “I am sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job,” and warning Hamas that “not a single Hamas member will be safe if you don’t do as I say.”

Referencing his recent meeting with former hostages, Trump made it clear he would not tolerate further delay. “I have just met with your former Hostages whose lives you have destroyed,” he wrote. “This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance.”

Turning his attention to civilians in Gaza, Trump urged them to take action. “Also, to the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD! Make a SMART decision. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW, OR THERE WILL BE HELL TO PAY LATER!”

Trump’s post received backing from John Fetterman, a Democrat from Pennsylvania known for his strong support of Israel. Fetterman echoed Trump’s call for action, posting on X, “Free all the hostages or start killing Hamas members again. I fully agree with @POTUS.”

Trump’s forceful stance came just hours after the White House faced scrutiny over its approach to negotiations with Hamas.

During a press briefing, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy pressed the administration on its stance.

“If the U.S. has a long-standing policy that we do not negotiate with terrorists, then why is the U.S. now negotiating directly and for the first time ever with Hamas?” Doocy asked.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the administration’s approach. “Well, when it comes to the negotiations that you’re referring to, first of all, the special envoy who’s engaged in these negotiations does have the authority to talk to anyone,” she responded.

Leavitt also emphasized that Israel was kept informed throughout the process.

She stated that Trump’s administration believed in “good-faith effort[s] to do what’s right for the American people,” but declined to disclose further details, adding, “These are ongoing talks and discussions. I’m not going to detail them here. There are American lives at stake.”