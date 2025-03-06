New IDF chief pens prayerful letter with image of Holy Temple during visit to Western Wall

The closing line of the letter, “From Zion, the Torah shall go forth,” invokes a prophetic hope that Jerusalem will once again be a source of wisdom and peace.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s newly appointed IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, made a visit to the Western Wall in Jerusalem, marking one of his first public acts after assuming his role.

Accompanied by outgoing Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Zamir participated in a ceremonial transition that underscored the continuity of leadership within the IDF during a time of heightened national responsibility.

The Western Wall, a site of profound historical and spiritual resonance for the Jewish people, served as a fitting backdrop for Zamir to reflect on his new duties.

Following tradition, he composed a note and placed it among the ancient stones, a gesture that blended personal prayer with a public statement of intent as he stepped into one of Israel’s most critical military positions.

The text of Zamir’s note, dated “5th of Adar 5785, March 5, 2025,” and written at the Western Wall—described as “where the Temple once stood”—reveals a leader grounding his mission in both Jewish heritage and strong resolve.

He began by acknowledging the site’s foundational role in Jewish identity, stating, “At the Western Wall, where the Temple once stood, the foundations of the Jewish people were established.”

Zamir then articulated a commitment to action, writing, “We will act with determination and believe in our ability to defend the Land of Israel and protect Jews both in Israel and around the world.”

This reflects Zamir’s strategic priorities—safeguarding Israel’s sovereignty and extending protection to Jewish communities globally—while signaling a proactive stance amid ongoing regional tensions and increased antisemitism.

Zamir’s note concluded with a heartfelt prayer and a biblical flourish, blending personal humility with a vision of moral clarity.

He wrote, “I pray for the hostages and for the safety of those who defend our nation—soldiers, security forces, and all who stand guard for Israel,” highlighting his immediate concerns, including the fate of hostages and the welfare of those under his command.

The closing line, “From Zion, the Torah shall go forth,” drawn from Isaiah 2:3, invokes a prophetic hope that Jerusalem will once again be a source of wisdom and peace.

Signed as “Major General Eyal Zamir,” the note encapsulates his role as a military leader rooted in Jewish tradition, offering a glimpse into how he intends to navigate the complexities of his tenure with faith, determination, and a deep sense of duty.