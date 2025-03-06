Search

WATCH: IDF installs Shabbat ‘Eruv’ border on snowy Mt. Hermon base

Jews traditionally refrain from carrying items outside city limits on Shabbat unless a special gate, like the one this IDF soldier is constructing at the Mount Hermon base, is in place.

