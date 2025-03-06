WATCH: IDF installs Shabbat ‘Eruv’ border on snowy Mt. Hermon base March 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-installs-shabbat-eruv-border-on-snowy-mt-hermon-base/ Email Print Jews traditionally refrain from carrying items outside city limits on Shabbat unless a special gate, like the one this IDF soldier is constructing at the Mount Hermon base, is in place.Eruv being put up on the Hermon mountain pic.twitter.com/cXYo3OuLHe— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 6, 2025 IDFMount HermonShabbat