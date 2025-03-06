Report: Trump to apply ‘Gaza plan’ to Judea and Samaria

A new neighborhood under construction in Maale Hever, Judea and Samaria, on Dec. 28, 2022. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

By World Israel News Staff

The Trump administration may recognize Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, while encouraging Palestinians in that region to emigrate to nearby Arab countries, echoing the terms of the Gaza plan.

Under President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza, Palestinians will leave the Strip and resettle in third countries, while the coastal enclave is rehabilitated and reconstructed following the destruction of the October 7th war.

According to a report by the Open Source Intel account on X, a senior Trump administration official has signaled that the U.S. will permit Israel to officially annex Judea and Samaria.

"The Trump administration is considering allowing Israel to extend sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and is not ruling out applying the "Gaza Plan" there as well."

“U.S. discussions include proposals to transform parts of the region into a joint American-Israeli project, while promoting Palestinian emigration to [the] Sinai [Peninsula in Egypt] and Jordan,” the report stated.

The account did not include any sources for the information, nor confirmation from Israeli or American officials that the discussions took place.

In early February, Trump hinted that annexation of Judea and Samaria was on the agenda when asked about the prospect by a reporter.

“We’re discussing that with many of your representatives. You’re represented very well,” Trump said when asked by an Israeli reporter if he was in favor of “Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.”

Trump added that “people do like the idea, but we haven’t taken a position on it yet. We’ll be making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next four weeks.”

In January, Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz told the Jerusalem Post that annexation of Judea and Samaria was “on the table,” but added that it would “take time” to come to fruition.

Notably, the Israeli government has reportedly held off on annexation on a previous occasion, in order to secure the Abraham Accords peace agreements.

Its unclear if potential normalization with Saudi Arabia could impact Israel moving forward with officially applying sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.