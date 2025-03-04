Pro-annexation Israeli minister heads to US ahead of expected Trump statement on sovereignty plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arrive to attend a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announces trip to the US this week – as date of expected Trump announcement on future of Judea and Samaria nears.

By World Israel News Staff

A right-wing Israeli government minister announced he is flying to the U.S. for a meeting with his American counterpart, amid speculation President Donald Trump is poised to make a major announcement on the future of Judea and Samaria.

On Tuesday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) announced that he has departed for the U.S., where he will meet with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“The purpose of the visit is to strengthen the economic cooperation between Israel and the United States, promote joint economic initiatives, and deepen the strategic alliance between the countries,” Smotrich tweeted.

“In addition, I will emphasize in my meetings Israel’s resolute stance in the fight against terror and the need for clear American backing for the continuation of our security operations in the war.”

“This visit constitutes another building block in strengthening the strategic and economic ties between Jerusalem and Washington, stemming from a shared commitment to the stability and security of Israel and the entire region.”

Notably, the timing of Smotrich’s visit coincides with the timing of an announcement by the Trump administration on Judea and Samaria, and Israel’s plans to apply sovereignty over part or all of the area.

On February 5th, in response to questions regarding the future of Judea and Samaria and Israeli plans to extend sovereignty over the area, Trump said his administration hasn’t taken a position on it yet,” adding that the White House will be “making an announcement probably on that very specific topic over the next four weeks.”

Wednesday marks four weeks to the day since Trump’s comments hinting at an announcement on the issue.

Smotrich, a former right-wing activist who cofounded the watchdog group Regavim to monitor illegal Arab construction in Israel, Judea, and Samaria, is a long-time supporter of extending Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

The Israeli government shelved its plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria in 2020, in order to facilitate the signing of the Abraham Accords.

According to then-U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israel committed to suspend its annexation plans until after the 2024 presidential election.