Khameini orders high alert for Iran’s military – report

Tehran warns Iraq, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Turkey and Bahrain that any support for a US attack or allowing the US military to use their airspace would be interpreted as an act of hostility against Iran.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Following disagreements with the US over nuclear deal talks, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered the military to be on full alert, according to Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya.

The rhetoric between Khamenei and US President Donald Trump has intensified recently with Trump threatening to bomb the Islamic Republic if a nuclear deal is not reached..

Responding to the threat, Khamenei said he didn’t think the US would strike, but that they would undoubtedly receive “a heavy blow in return” if they did.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian official issued a warning to Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, and Bahrain that any support for a US attack or allowing the US military to use their airspace would be interpreted as an act of hostility against Iran, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Such an act “will have severe consequences for them,” the official said.

Iran rejected Trump’s request for direct talks and opted for indirect talks through Oman instead.

“Indirect talks offer a chance to evaluate Washington’s seriousness about a political solution with Iran,” said the official

According to a report last week, Trump may accept Iran’s proposal for indirect nuclear talks but will also shore up military forces in the region, ready to strike if the need arises.

Trump’s time frame for a potential deal is two months, although it is unclear when the period began.

Trump’s willingness to accept indirect talks is a departure from his previous insistence on direct negotiations.

According to the plan, Oman will mediate in the talks between Iran and the US.

A US official said, “After exchanging letters, we are now exploring the next steps to begin conversations and building trust with the Iranians.”