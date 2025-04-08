WATCH: New Yorkers throw trash from buildings at Hamas supporters April 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-yorkers-throw-trash-from-buildings-at-hamas-supporters/ Email Print Anti-Israel supporters were met with a barrage of trash flung by disgruntled residents from upper floors of New York City buildings as they protested the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.TODAY: Garbage and literal human feces rain down on “Free Palestine” protesters!Drop a ‘’ in the comments ⬇️ if you support this approach. pic.twitter.com/bpjA9CnATC— Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) April 8, 2025 Angry New Yorkers throw trash out their windows at a pro-Palestinian terror rally happening in NYC.pic.twitter.com/AmE8jC6nLr— Awesome Jew (@Awesome_Jew_) April 8, 2025 anti-Israel protestersNew York