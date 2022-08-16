If elected, Ben-Gvir will push to deport Arabs or Jews who act against Jewish state

By World Israel News Staff

Otzma Yehudit party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir told Army Radio that if he makes it to the Knesset in the upcoming November election, he’ll push for a law to deport any Arab who attacks IDF soldiers as well as lawmakers who work against the State of Israel.

“Those who work against the state like [Joint List MK] Ofer Cassif will be deported. Maybe to Europe,” he said in an interview with the station on Tuesday. Cassif is the only Jew in the faction that includes four Arab parties.

Included among those Ben-Gvir would not hesitate to deport, he said, are Jews who belong to the anti-Israel Neturei Karta sect.

As for Jews in general who throw stones or Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers, the consequence would be a prison sentence of several years rather than deportation. A lawyer by profession, he added, however, that he has never heard of a Jew throwing Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers.

Ben-Gvir has been outspoken in his defense of Jewish sovereignty throughout the country, including Judea and Samaria as well as eastern Jerusalem, and his tough-on-terror approach.

His goal is to expel enemies of the state, he stressed, saying, “There is a difference between those who want to eliminate the Jewish state and those who don’t.”

Europe could be a good destination for those banished from the country, he surmised, saying there are many places where employees are in high demand.

Ben-Gvir differentiated between activities that threaten the Jewish state and its citizens, such as terrorism, and freedom of expression, saying that opinion pieces that are critical of Israel would be permitted.

Left-wing MKs were quick to condemn Ben-Gvir’s remarks.

Meretz MK Zehava Galon, for instance, said, “Racial laws? A Deportation Law and singling out traitors? The time has come to expel Ben-Gvir from the Knesset.”

Political alliances and agreements will continue to be made among Israel’s politicians in the coming weeks before the lists are finalized. To date, however, Ben-Gvir will be running separately from the Religious Zionism party, headed by Bezalel Smotrich. The two ran in a combined list in the last election but cannot seem to come to an agreement this time. Polls indicate that should they run together, they would win an unprecedented 11 seats.

Individually, Otzma Yehudit appears to be significantly ahead of Religious Zionism. According to a Channel 12 poll published Sunday night, Ben Gvir’s party would get eight seats, while Smotrich’s party would have five.