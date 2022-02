Arabs marched against the Jewish presence in the volatile eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah Sunday evening, shouting “Allahu Akhbar” and “We are the people of [Mohammed] Deif,” commander of the military wing of Hamas.

Reacting to the violent weekend, Religious Zionist MK Itamar Ben-Gvir established an office in the neighborhood Sunday night, enraging the anti-Israel rioters.

(Video courtesy Abu Ali Express)