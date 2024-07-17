In three words, Trump shooter explained to boss why he needed to take a day off

Crooks was listed as unemployed in 2020 but recently worked as a dietary aide at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center..

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The man who tried to assassinate former president Donald Trump last Saturday was scheduled to work that day but told his boss he had “something to do” and that he would return to work on Sunday, Fox News reports.

Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) was shot and killed by Secret Service Agents after firing at least 5 bullets, killing a volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore, injuring two rally attendees and wounding Donald Trump when a bullet skimmed his ear just missing his brain by one inch.

Crooks was listed as unemployed in 2020 but recently worked as a dietary aide at Bethel Park Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Marcie Grimm, the center’s administrator, said Crooks “performed his job without concern” and had a clean background check.

After having been shot and killed, a transmitter was found in his pocket that would have set off explosives loaded in his car.

Despite having access to Crook’s devices, investigators haven’t yet determined a motive for the attempted assassination.

Crooks got attention a few hours before the shooting when he passed through the magnetometers at the security check with a range-finder, a device used by shooters to determine the distance between them and their targets.

An officer reported seeing a suspicious man with a range-finder “in or just outside” the area right before Trump took the stage.

Crooks reportedly climbed an air conditioning unit to get onto the top of the building.

He was “relentlessly” bullied at school and didn’t seem preoccupied with politics, acquaintances told The New York Post.

Crooks, who graduated in 2022, was known for sometimes wearing hunting gear to class.

On President Joe Biden’s inauguration day, He made a $15 donation to the liberal PAC ActBlue, yet was registered as a Republican, according to the Post.

“He didn’t seem like really weird or anything. I would have pegged him as a Republican,” one former classmate said.

He never outwardly spoke about his political views or how much he hated Trump or anything,” another Bethel Park High graduate, Sarah D’Angelo told the Wall Street Journal.