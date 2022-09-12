IRAN TV: Queen Elizabeth was like Hitler, her death is ‘good news’ September 13, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/iran-tv-queen-elizabeth-was-like-hitler-her-death-is-good-news/ Email Print Iranian TV aired a special show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The host said that the Queen’s death was “good news” for the oppressed people of the world. An Iranian academic compared the Queen to Adolf Hitler, saying that she was “one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind.” Adolf HitlerIran TVQueen Elizabeth