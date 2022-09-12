Search

IRAN TV: Queen Elizabeth was like Hitler, her death is ‘good news’

Iranian TV aired a special show following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The host said that the Queen’s death was “good news” for the oppressed people of the world.

An Iranian academic compared the Queen to Adolf Hitler, saying that she was “one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind.”