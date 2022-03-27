ISIS-inspired terrorists kill 2 Israelis, wound 6 in northern Israel

Undercover security officers eating at a restaurant nearby shot and killed the terrorists.

By World Israel News Staff

Two terrorists opened fire Sunday evening at security forces in the coastal city of Hadera, near Haifa, on Sunday evening, killing two Israelis and wounding six. Two of the injured were listed in serious condition.

The terrorists, ISIS supporters who were dressed in full Islamic garb were shot dead by undercover officers who were eating at a nearby restaurant.

The killers were identified as Ibrahim and Ayman Ighbariah, Israeli citizens from Umm al-Fahm, an Arab-Israeli city in northern Israel. Police said they were armed with automatic weapons and 1100 bullets, several handguns and knives.

A video shows the alleged terrorists embracing in front of an ISIS flag before the carrying out the brutal attack.

Police arrived at the scene after dozens of civilians reported the shooting to the local emergency hotline and Magen David Adom.

Rescuers were rushed to the scene and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit treated multiple people for emotional shock.

“This was a very difficult scene. Unfortunately, two of the passersby who were shot were pronounced dead,” said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Shlomo Skittel, who was one of the first responders at the scene.

“Additionally, together with other first responders at the scene, I treated two people who were in serious condition, one person in moderate condition, and three people who sustained light injuries. All of the injured were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center for further care.”

The seriously injured victims included a woman in her 20s and a man in his mid-40s, according to initial reports.

A street camera video of the shooting shows the two terrorists when they opened fire. They used altered M16 rifles and wore white, religious garb with white knit skull caps associated with certain religious Muslims, TPS reported.

It is estimated that the weapons cost more than $15,000 each, indicating that the shooters were likely not lone gunman and that the attack must have been planned by a terrorist organization, TPS noted.