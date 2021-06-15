Israel abolishes indoor mask mandate

People shop without masks in Tel Aviv after the Health ministry announced the end of the mandate. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Starting Tuesday, June 15, masks are no longer mandatory indoors in Israel.

By TPS

Professor Hezi Levy, the Director General of the Ministry of Health, has signed an amendment to the Public Health Order that abolishes the obligation to wear a mask as of Tuesday, 15/06/21, except in the following cases:

1. Guests and employees who are not vaccinated or recovering in welfare institutions and health institutions for prolonged hospitalization and institutions for the elderly due to being in a high risk of becoming sick.

2. Those who need to be quarantined who are on their way to their quarantined area.

3. Those staying on a flight.

Additionally, detailed guidelines for health institutions will be distributed in a circular from the Ministry of Health to specify where and on whom to wear masks in contact with sick patients.

In AprilHealth Minister Yuli Edelstein announced the end of the mask mandate outdoors.

He explained that “the masks are intended to protect us from the coronavirus. After the professionals came to the conclusion that this was no longer needed in the open, I decided to allow the masks to be removed according to their recommendation. For you, the citizens of Israel. I still ask you to be equipped with a mask for the purpose of entering closed buildings. Together we will keep the morbidity low.”