Israel bombs Iranian-linked targets in Syria – report

Operational footage of IAF airstrikes on military targets in Syria in 2020. (Twitter/IDF/Screenshot)

The IDF, as in most previous incidents, has remained silent on the reports.

By TPS

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) targeted on Sunday night two central military targets of the Syrian regime forces on the outskirts of the city of Al-Baath in the Quneitra area, near Israel,ד border with Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

The attack caused material damage. No information has been received so far on casualties.

Reports indicate that the targeted military installations are also used by the Iranian-supported Shiite militias.

Iran has been working to build a military presence adjacent to Israel’s Golan Heights, establishing a military front in addition to the threat posed by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

The IDF has repeatedly conducted strikes to thwart this military threat.

In general, Iran’s military build-up in Syria remains a red line for Israel. The Israeli Air Force has carried out thousands of attacks to thwart the Iranian entrenchment in the war-torn country.

Israeli leaders have repeatedly declared that they will not tolerate an Iranian threat on Israel’s northern border with Syria and will take all necessary measures to ensure that such a menace does not emerge.