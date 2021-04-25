Israel ‘recognizes terrible suffering and tragedy of the Armenian people’

Several Israel lawmakers and officials have called on the state to officially recognize the Armenian genocide.

By TPS

“The State of Israel recognizes the terrible suffering and tragedy of the Armenian people,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated following the decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to recognize the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire 106 years ago.

“Especially these days, it is our responsibility and that of the countries of the world to make sure that such incidents do not recur,” the statement said.

The State of Israel has yet to officially recognize the mass killing of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire in 1915 during World War I as genocide.

Biden said in a statement on Saturday that “we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Turkey has “nothing to learn from anybody on our own past. Political opportunism is the greatest betrayal to peace and justice. We entirely reject this statement based solely on populism.”