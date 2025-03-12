Israeli-Arab sports commentator indicted for ‘identification with a terrorist organization’

Bnei Sakhnin F.C. fans cheer during a match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bnei Sakhnin F.C. at the Doha Stadium in Sakhnin on April 25, 2016. game ended 0-0. (Photo by Roy Alima/Flash90)

According to the indictment, during the interview Hassanain referred to the Israel Defense Forces as an ‘occupying army’ and labeled Israel as ‘the enemy.’

By JNS

The Israeli Attorney General’s Office filed an indictment Wednesday against journalist Saeed Hassanain, a former commentator for the Bnei Sakhnin soccer team, charging him with contacting a foreign agent and identifying with a terrorist organization.

The charges stem from an interview Hassanain conducted with the Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV, during which he made statements against the Israel Defense Forces and the State of Israel.

הזדהות עם ארגון טרור: כתב אישום הוגש נגד הכרוז של בני סכנין לכתבה – https://t.co/EHQ9uIAtUV צילום: Little Savage pic.twitter.com/eI7Yf0hMtx — עכשיו 14 (@Now14Israel) March 12, 2025

According to the indictment, during the interview Hassanain referred to the Israel Defense Forces as an “occupying army” and labeled Israel as “the enemy.”

He also condemned those who serve in the Israeli military, calling them “weaklings who join the ranks of the army and serve the enemy army.”

In addition to these allegations, Hassanain is accused of destroying evidence by breaking the phone he used to contact Al-Aqsa TV officials.

The Israel Police’s Northern District led the investigation, with officers from the Galilee Region Crime Fighting Unit handling the case.

The police statement emphasized that Hassanain’s actions constituted “praise, sympathy and identification with a terrorist organization,” as well as unlawful contact with a foreign agent.

Northern District Commander Chief Meir Eliyahu reaffirmed law enforcement’s commitment to combating incitement and threats to national security.

“The Israel Police is acting with determination and with a variety of tools at its disposal to prevent any action that endangers the security of the state and its residents.

We will not tolerate any type of incitement or support for terrorist organizations. Anyone involved in such offenses will face consequences in accordance with the law,” said Eliyahu.

Hassanain, a resident of Shefa-Amr, was arrested two weeks ago. His legal representatives have not yet issued a public response to the charges.