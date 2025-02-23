Israeli forces bust Jordanian weapons smuggling ring, arrest 10 suspects

34 pistols and four long weapons confiscated by IDF forces. (X Screenshot)

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli security forces dismantled a Jordanian weapons smuggling ring, authorities said on Sunday.

Ten suspects were arrested as the Israel Defense Forces, Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) seized 34 pistols and four long-barreled weapons.

The network’s operations focused on moving firearms from the Jordanian border into Israel and then to Judea and Samaria.

“This operation highlights the direct link between arms smuggling at the borders and the supply of weapons to Judea and Samaria, including terrorist organizations. This poses a severe threat to national security,” the Shin Bet said.

According to the findings, the group executed at least two major smuggling operations in the latter half of 2024. Smugglers used vehicles crossing from Jordan to transport large quantities of weapons.

The leader of the network, Fuaz Altohi, 28, a resident of the Bedouin Negev town of Bir Hadaj, allegedly paid members tens of thousands of shekels for their participation.

He also collaborated with two Israeli citizens, a father and son from the Negev, to distribute the smuggled weapons.

Security forces believe the weapons ended up in the hands of criminal groups and terror organizations.

An indictment filed in Beer-Sheva District Court included charges of illegally possessing and trafficking firearms, damaging IDF property, facilitating illegal border crossings, and drug-related offenses.

In the request for pre-trial detention, prosecutors highlighted the rising trend of illegal weapons from Jordan and Egypt flooding Israel.