Jerusalem terror: 6-year-old, man in 20s dead; more critically wounded

Terrorist runs down Israelis waiting at a bus stop in Ramot neighborhood leaving child dead, five injured. A man in his 20s succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

By World Israel News Staff

A young boy was murdered and five others were injured – three critically, among them a child, and two moderately – in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem Friday afternoon. One of the victims died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The attack occurred at 1:27 p.m. at a bus stop on Golda Meir Boulevard near the Nebi Samuel National Park (Tomb of Samuel) adjacent to the Ramot neighborhood of the capital, when a terrorist drove his car into a group of pedestrians.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured and evacuate them to Jerusalem hospitals.

According to a statement from MDA, two children were critically injured in the attack, including a six-year-old boy who later succumbed to his injuries.

Two other victims are listed in serious condition, and two more in moderate condition.

“A car hit the people at the bus stop,” said United Hatzalah CEO Eli Pollack.

“Volunteers are currently performing CPR on a young boy approximately eight years old. Another man in his late 20s is in critical condition. We treated three other three people who were hurt in the incident.”

Tazpit Press Service reported that Magen David Adom paramedic Lishi Shemesh, who passed by the scene at the time of the attack said, “I was in the car with my wife and children and I noticed a car driving quickly to the bus stop and running over the people standing at the station. I stopped on the side and immediately ran towards the injured. A security guard neutralized and eliminated the terrorist.”

“The sight was shocking. We saw casualties including six and eight year-old children lying unconscious. We started to do an initial screening of the victims and give them life-saving treatment. Immediately, large MDA forces arrived on the scene and continued the medical treatment and evacuated to the hospitals. I joined one of the ambulances and we evacuated a 26-year-old man in serious condition with a head injury to the Shaare Zedek hospital.”

The terrorist was identified as Hossein Karake, a 31-year-old Israeli citizen who lives in the Arab suburb of Issawiya in eastern Jerusalem.