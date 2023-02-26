Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria riot in Palestinian village following terror attack

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terrorist shooting attack in Huwara, near Nablus, in Samaria, Feb. 26, 2023. (Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that about a hundred Palestinians had been hurt in the clashes.

By World Israel News Staff

Clashes erupted among Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria and Palestinians, hours after two Israeli brothers were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack near Huwara.

Dozens of Jewish rioters demanding firm action against terrorism torched Palestinian property in Huwara and elsewhere in Judea and Samaria. Police forces were dispatched to the scenes and attempted to disperse the protestors using gas and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that about a hundred Palestinians had been hurt in the clashes.

Calls to confront the settlers were heard from mosques in Hawara.

Several Jews were injured by Palestinian rocks.

Deputy Head of the Samaria Council Davidi Ben Zion said the Palestinian “village of Huwara should be wiped out, this place is a nest of terror and the punishment should be for everyone.”

“Enough with the nice talk about building and strengthening the settlement [enterprise],” he said.

“The time has come for the State of Israel to restore the deterrence that we lost a long time ago. The blood of our children is spilled there on the road in Hvara and there is no room for mercy.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the rioters to step down.

“The IDF and the security forces are currently in pursuit of the murderer. We will find him, we will capture him and we will come to terms with him,” Netanyahu said. “I ask even when the blood is hot and the spirits are hot – not to take the law into your own hands. I ask to let the IDF and the security forces do their job. I remind you that in the last few weeks they have eliminated dozens of terrorists and prevented dozens of terrorist attacks. Let the IDF complete the pursuit, do not take the law into your hands – and together we will defeat terrorism.”

President Isaac Herzog also condemned the rioters.

“Taking the law into our own hands, riots and violence against innocent people – are not our way and I strongly condemn it. We must allow the IDF, the Israel Police and the security forces to capture the despicable terrorist and restore order immediately.”

Defense Minister Yoav Galant said: “Even at the end of a difficult and painful day, in which two young brothers were murdered by a vile terrorist, I call on the citizens of Israel: do not take the law into one’s own hands. Violations of the order in Chavera endanger the citizens, and harm the activities of the security forces In the hunt for the terrorists. I trust the commanders and soldiers of the IDF, and I am sure that they will put their hands on the murderers.”

The chairman of the opposition, MK Yair Lapid, slammed the rioters, calling them Finance Minister Bezalel “Smotrich’s militias.”

“They set out to burn Huwara in order to torpedo the summit in Aqaba,” he said, referring to a rare summit in Jordan earlier in the day with representatives from five governments aimed at reducing tensions between the Palestinians and Israel.

“This government is dangerous for Israel’s security,” he added.