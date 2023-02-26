‘Huge hole in our hearts,’ mother of terror victims says; pledges to donate organs

“We have a huge hole in our hearts, and nothing can close that hole,” Esti Yaniv said.

By World Israel News Staff

The organs of the two brothers killed on Sunday in a terror attack would be donated, according to their parents, who said that the loss of their sons created a “huge hole in their hearts.”

The corneas from both of the brothers, identified as 22-year-old Hillel Menachem Yaniv and 19-year-old Yagel Yaakov Yaniv, will be given to those awaiting donation, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Their mother, Esti Yaniv, sent an audio recording to youth of the Har Bracha settlement near Shechem (Nablus) in northern Samaria, where the family resides.

“We have a huge hole in our hearts, and nothing can close that hole. Not [settlement] construction, not protesting – nothing, not even celebrations will be a bandage [for this]; this hole will stay with us, and we will have to learn to experience happiness despite this hole and to continue, and to draw energy from you, from our children. They were two on their way to learn Torah; increase your own Torah studies, and do something substantive with your army service. Make some soup and distribute it to soldiers.”

“I really have no words that can comfort me, that can express [what I feel]. We are relying on you,” she said, addressing her sons’ friends, and asked them that they pen their memories about her sons.

Hillel was studying in a joint army-biblical studies program known as Hesder and had recently completed his military service in the Navy.

Yagel, who was just shy of his twentieth birthday, was studying in the Givat Olga Hesder Yeshiva and was set to enlish in a combat role.

Uri Pinsky, head of the Hesder Yeshivot Association, called on the government of Israel “not to rest or be quiet until security is restored everywhere throughout our country, to exterminate our wicked enemies and to allow a Jew to travel to yeshiva, home and anywhere he wants with security.”

“We pray for the strengthening of the dear family, their friends in the yeshiva and the settlement, and all of Israel,” it said in a statement.

Sagi Ben Lisha, director of the Givat Olga Hesder Yeshiva, eulogized Yagel, calling him “a beautiful boy inside and out.”

“Yagel was the salt of the Earth….and the first to volunteer when needed,” he said. “We wanted to establish a branch in Tirat Carmel, and he was one of the first there. He was sweet and serious, a generous and beloved guy who was always happy to help with a kind eye and a willing soul. He would walk barefoot in the streets of Tirat Carmel out of simplicity and humility.”

Their grandfather said on his arrival at the scene of the attack: “Two holy ones, my grandsons Hillel and Yagel, ascended to heaven. They will pray for us from above – for the people of Israel, the land of Israel and the Torah of Israel.”

The attack occurred in the Arab village of Huwara, south of Shechem, when terrorists opened fire on their car, before fleeing the scene.

A manhunt is underway to catch the perpetrator.

Both of the victims were listed in critical condition after being evacuated to hospital, but later succumbed to their wounds.