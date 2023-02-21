JUDICIAL REFORM: ‘Don’t read the news, read the bill’ February 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/judicial-reform-dont-read-the-news-read-the-bill/ Email Print Amid a racket at the Knesset by opposition members late Monday night ahead of a vote on judicial reform, MK Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, pleads with observers of the political scene to read the actual bill. After the first sentence, he switches from Hebrew to English, appealing to people around the world. ח”כ שמחה רוטמן בפנייה באנגלית ליהודי התפוצות בנאום בוועדת המליאה: “מתחנן בפניכם, אל תקראו את החדשות – תקראו את הצעת החוק” pic.twitter.com/zmeHpQWdZk — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 20, 2023 Judicial reformMainstream mediaSimcha Rothman