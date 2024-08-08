Kamala Harris denies she expressed openness to arms embargo against Israel

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the formation of the Economic Opportunity Coalition to invest in underserved communities at Restoration Plaza. (Shutterstock)

Anti-Israel activist: ‘Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up (on arms embargo to Israel).’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris denied that she told anti-Israel activists that her administration would be open to considering an arms embargo against Israel, even though the activists insisted she seemed to support the policy.

At a rally in Michigan, Kamala Harris, when confronted with anti-Israel activists who supported blocking arms to Israel, said she was “open to” the discussion and introduced them to her staff.

In a statement, Harris’s campaign said it “prioritized engaging with Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian community members and others regarding the war in Gaza.”

A representative from the Harris campaign told The Jerusalem Post that she “did not express openness to an arms embargo.”

In an X post, Harris’s National Security Adviser Phil Gordon said that Harris had always supported Israel’s right to defend itself against terror groups.

“She does not support an arms embargo on Israel,” Gordon wrote. “She will continue to work to protect civilians in Gaza and to uphold international humanitarian law.”

A campaign spokesperson said, “The vice president is focused on securing the ceasefire and hostage deal currently on the table.”

“As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination,” they added.

However, the two anti-Israel activists from the Uncommitted movement, Layla Elabed and Abbas Alawieh, who confronted Harris, said she seemed serious about her openness to discuss an arms embargo against Israel.

Abbas Alawieh said, “Vice President Harris expressed an openness to following up.”

He added that he was invited to Harris’s office, and “we’re hopeful that continued discussions will continue to be fruitful.”

The Uncommitted movement, which developed during the Democratic primary to protest President Biden’s support of Israel, issued a statement confirming Harris’s support for their proposal.

They said Harris “shared her sympathies and expressed an openness to a meeting with Uncommitted leaders to discuss an arms embargo.”