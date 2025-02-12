Kanye West loses website selling Nazi t-shirt

E-commerce company managing rapper’s website removes it after West purged the site of all items except a swastika t-shirt, following a string of antisemitic tweets.

By World Israel News Staff

A website owned by rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West was removed this week, after West purged the address of all items except a swastika t-shirt.

On Sunday, West shuttered his X account, following a string of bizarre tweets, including several which promoted antisemitism and expressed admiration for Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

In one of his tweets, West denied the existence of antisemitism, calling it “just some bulls–t Jewish people made up to protect their bulls–t.”

Elsewhere, West declared “I am a Nazi,” and “I love Hitler.”

In another post, West said he was “never apologizing for my Jewish comments.”

West engaged in similar online antisemitic rants in 2022 and 2023, but he apologized in December 2023, penning a post in Hebrew walking back his prior comments on Jews.

Just prior to closing his X account, Kanye directed fans to his online merchandise outlet, Yeezy.com.

“Elon unfollowed me so I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be on Twitter/X. If I’m taken off, go to Yeezy.com,” West wrote.

At the same time, West’s website was purged of all merchandise items except for a white t-shirt bearing a black swastika. The item was listed under the product name “HH-01,” a reference to the slogan “Heil Hitler.”

As of Tuesday morning, the site was no longer active, however.

Later, the e-commerce company which managed the site, Shopify, told Global News that West had violated Shopify’s platform rules, leading to removal of his website.

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform,” a Shopify spokesperson told the Global News.

“This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”