Kanye West’s online following skyrocketed after antisemitic tweet

Analysis shows that the number of Kanye West’s followers on Twitter nearly doubled after his now-infamous ‘death con 3 on Jewish people’ tweet.

By World Israel News Staff

A now-infamous antisemitic tweet by of rapper and fashion designer Kanye West massively increased his online following, a new study claims.

According to a new analysis conducted by the National Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in partnership with the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), the growth rate of West’s Twitter follower count almost doubled after he posted a comment on October 9th threatening to go “death con 3” on Jewish people.

According to researchers, recent social media posts by West, who now goes by the moniker “Ye,” and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have “metastasized populist Jew-hatred across the ideological spectrum, from white supremacists to Black Hebrew Israelites,” CAM said Tuesday.

As a result, CAM claimed, Jews are seemingly caught in a proverbial “Catch-22,” with acts to deplatform antisemites carrying marginal gains and extremist fringe communities merging into a shared conspiracy support group against purported Jewish “control” and “displacement.”

“This episode is sadly indicative of what Jews face in a world of increasing Antisemitism online,” said CAM CEO Sacha Roytman Dratwa. “Firstly, rather than those involved in antisemitism are shunned, their popularity frequently increases, and they are made a martyr when they are called out on spreading lies and hatred.”

“Those involved in combating antisemitism need to study these trends and ensure that hate does not receive an echo chamber, and that there should be a zero-tolerance approach to Antisemitism, much like there is to other hatreds, because any justification or dithering on Jew-hatred simply allows the perpetrators to be thought of as victims, and the victims as perpetrators.”